What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW Co Council received 11 planning applications between 17-24 June.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Ardattin

Noeleen Saeed wishes to construct an aviary building at Craans, Ardattin.

Borris

Dara Tobin and Aisling Rooney wish to construct a new dwelling and garage at Cashel, Borris.

Bunclody

Bunclody Amenities Limited wish to refurbish and enlarge existing playground, new bicycle track for children at Carrigduff, Bunclody

Clonegal

Satnam S Chana wishes to change from domestic garage use to office use at Craan, Clonegal.

Fenagh

John Pierce wishes to retain built single-storey shed to the side of existing dwelling at Woodglade, Fenagh.

Pat O’Dwyer wishes to construct a milking parlour incorporating dairy, plant and storage at Mount Pleasant, Fenagh.

Graiguecullen

Marco De Felice of Café 500 wish to develop works to an existing protected structure which incorporate additional seating capacity of existing café and a covered outdoor dining area with additional WC facilities at Kennedy Street, Graiguecullen.

Old Leighlin

Kilkenny Limestone Quarries Ltd wish to install a roof mounted solar PV panel array consisting of up to 2200m2 of solar panels with a peak capacity of up to 427.5Kwp mounted to the roofs of two industrial buildings at Old Leighlin Quarry, Bannagagole.

Rathvilly

Amy Byrne wishes to construct a new single-storey dwelling at St Patrick’s Lane, Rathvilly,

St Mullins

Oisin Boland and Olivia McDonald wish to change of house type from plans approved at Carriglead, St Mullins.

Tullow

Tullow Mushroom Growers Limited wish to retain biomass boiler and storage silo facility at Downings, Tullow.