Carlow man accused of saying ‘f**k you’ to garda says he was ‘blaguarding’

A CARLOW man accused of saying ‘f**k you’ to a passing garda claimed instead he had been ‘blaguarding’ a friend on a video call.

Niall Davis (29) of College Green, Carlow was convicted of a charge of threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour on 14 September 2021 following a contested hearing at Carlow District Court last week.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said she found it “incredulous” that Mr Davis would not have explained he had been on the phone when confronted about the remarks by Garda Francis Bergin and the garda would have made a note of this.

Mr Davis was given a two-month suspended sentence.

At the outset of the case, Garda Bergin gave evidence that he was on mobile patrol on the Green Road, Carlow.

It was around 4.45pm and Garda Bergin said he spotted the defendant.

“On observing the garda patrol car, he started screaming and shouting ‘f**k you’ in my direction. He said it on more than one occasion. He made a hand gesture with his right hand as he passed the patrol car.”

Garda Bergin said other members of the public were present while the defendant was in the company of a juvenile.

“I turned around and spoke to him. I said I would be commencing proceedings in the matter.”

Garda Bergin said he could not recall what exactly was said in this brief exchange and had no note taken in his notebook.

However, he added: “I do remember that it was not positive.”

In cross examination, defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said his client had been “having an argument on a phone” at the time and the garda had misinterpreted what had happened.

“I do not accept that,” said Garda Bergin. “I cannot recall he was on the phone … he was looking directly at me when he was shouting. It’s my opinion the remarks were directed towards gardaí.”

Niall Davis gave evidence that he was heading to Carpenter’s for food after being in the gym at the time.

He said he was having “banter” with a good friend Helen McCormack on a video call.

“I was blaguarding Helen,” he said. “I said f**k off to her on the video call.”

Mr Davis claimed Garda Bergin was lying.

In cross examination, state solicitor Alan Millard asked the defendant did he normally shout at people like that on the phone.

“Yeah,” replied Mr Davis. “It’s banter … that’s the way we get on.”

Mr Davis accepted he had said his remarks loud enough that Garda Bergin could hear from the patrol car and there were members of the public present.

He added that he had made the hand gesture also to Helen on the video, demonstrating in court with his middle finger.

Helen McCormack gave evidence of her memory of the call.

Ms McCormack said Mr Davis had then said ‘f**k you,’ but it was not an argument.

“We talk to each other like that,” she said. She said she had looked for evidence of the video call in his defence, but her phone record did not go back that far.

In final arguments, defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said Garda Bergin had given fair evidence about his lack of recollection over whether his client had a phone or not.

“There is a doubt,” he said.

Mr O’Flaherty added there was a big difference in using bad language towards a garda than using it on a phone to a friend.

Mr Millard pointed to the defendant’s own admission of using bad language in a public place.

Judge Carthy convicted the defendant as outlined.

Mr Davis had a number of previous convictions for public order offences.

In mitigation, Mr O’Flaherty said his client was a father-of-two who had been living for a period outside Carlow.

Mr O’Flaherty said his client had apologised to Garda Bergin if his actions had been misinterpreted.

Judge Carthy imposed a two-month sentence suspended for 12 months.