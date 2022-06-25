Carlow puts on the pressure to secure a women’s refuge

Activist Ailbhe Smith

By Suzanne Pender

A TOTAL of 33,831 disclosures of domestic violence, including coercive control, were made to Women’s Aid last year, according to its latest annual report.

Locally, in the first nine months of 2021, over 500 incidents of domestic violence were reported to gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny. Campaigners for a women’s refuge in Carlow have organised a public meeting to help keep up the pressure for more services locally.

The meeting takes place on Monday 4 July in the Seven Oaks Hotel at 7pm. Speakers will include activist Ailbhe Smith, Orla O’Connor from the National Women’s Council and local activists Megan Berry and Geraldine O’Neill. It will be chaired by cllr Adrienne Wallace.

“After thousands gathered at vigils in the aftermath of Aisling Murphy’s murder, the government made a dramatic shift and finally announced plans for more refuge spaces. However, they later missed their own deadline to publish a report with timelines on the delivery of these spaces,” said Ms O’Neill.

“We have to keep the pressure on the streets to push our politicians into action. This is a crisis and we need a response that meets that level of urgency.”

Ms O’Neill welcomed the influential line-up of speakers for the event, including Ailbhe Smith, recently awarded the freedom of the city of Dublin for her life-long activism on women’s rights.

The National Women’s Council has invaluable insight on the supports women need and will also discuss the inter-section of racism and sexism that Traveller women face.

“The community in Carlow have given unwavering support to the fight for a women’s refuge, so we are expecting a jam-packed evening,” concluded Ms O’Neill.