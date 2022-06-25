Date set for opening of new Carlow Exchange

By Suzanne Pender

THE distinctive new structure Carlow Exchange is expected to be open by the end of July.

The new outdoor covered space at Potato Market, Carlow will act as an outdoor area for performances and festivals while also offering a new location for Carlow’s farmers market each Saturday.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow municipal district council, architect Conor Moriarty confirmed that Carlow Exchange is meeting its programme schedule and is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Mr Moriarty expected the roof to be “unwrapped” within the next week or two, while polycarbonate windows and a gate will be installed shortly.

“It will look fantastic once the roof is unwrapped and I know Carlow farmers market are excited to get going in it,” Mr Moriarty enthused.

Cllr Fintan Phelan described Carlow Exchange as an “innovative project for the town centre.” He also paid tribute to Conor’s work on the project, adding how invaluable it was to have an in-house architect within the local authority. He wished him well in his new role with Kilkenny Co Council.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that it was nice to see a project delivered on time and within budget, adding it was “an excellent space” for the town.

Cllr John Cassin also remarked it was great to see the project finished and progressing so well.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that “100% of the design concept for Carlow Exchange was Conor,” adding he had offered a “very different perceptive and potential for the site.”

Mr Rainey said that Carlow Exchange had “set the tone and the standard for URDF” and would “transform the heart of Carlow town.” He concluded by once again thanking Conor for his invaluable contribution.