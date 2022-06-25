Death notices and funeral arrangements

The late Tiffany Byrne

The death has occurred of Tiffany Byrne

Carlow Town, Carlow

Tiffany Byrne of Leinster Crescent, Old Dublin Road and formerly of 134 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away, unexpectedly, on 24 June, 2022, at her home. Beloved daughter of Bobby and Sheila and much loved sister of Robert.

May Tiffany Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

The late Mary Flood

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) FLOOD (née Tobin)

Carlow Town, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Mary (Molly) Flood (née Tobin) of 815 Woodlands East, Castledermot, Co Kildare and formerly of St. Mary’s Park, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 23 June, 2022 in Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy, Co Kildare.

Beloved wife of Patrick Snr and much loved mother of Mary, Patrick, Majella, Jacinta, Stephanie and the late Freda.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law John, Frank, Tom and Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Molly’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Carpenter’s Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 4pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7pm . Removal on Monday at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.