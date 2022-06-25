Footpaths to receive facelifts

Saturday, June 25, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

A FOOTPATH programme is expected to begin in the coming weeks tackling some of Carlow town’s most defective walkways.

Burrin Street, Staplestown Road, Green Lane and Browneshill Road are among the areas earmarked for the footpath improvement works, council official Brain O’Donovan told a recent meeting of Carlow municipal district.

Mr O’Donovan also confirmed that regional roads such as the Athy Road and the Tullow Road would be resurfaced in the coming weeks as part of a roads’ programme, while bridge and drainage works within the environs of the town are also scheduled for works in the next few months.

