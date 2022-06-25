HSE urged Carlow people eligible for Covid booster to get jab

The HSE in Carlow and the south east is continuing to urge those who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine or a booster and who have not yet received it to get their vaccine.

This is particularly important given the recent increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Throughout counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, a total of 98 GP practices and 94 pharmacies continue to provide vaccinations.

In Carlow, the figure is 11 GP practices and four pharmacies.

A number of ‘pop up’ vaccination facilities will also be utilised by the HSE in the south east, particularly in areas where vaccination centres have recently finished up their tenure. Premises in Enniscorthy and in Kilkenny have recently ceased operations following on from completion of tenure in Carlow. For the moment, only scheduled appointments made through the online HSE vaccination self-scheduler will be facilitated at the “pop up” locations.

The HSE continue to maintain five Covid-19 testing centres across the South East. Locations in Carlow (St Dympna’s), Kilkenny (Hebron), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills) remain the same. Operational from Friday 1 July next, the testing centre in Clonmel will move to a new location on the grounds of Tipperary University Hospital from where it had previously been located at Moyle Rovers GAA grounds. All five Covid Testing Centres will continue to be open seven days per week and appointments can be made at: https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/.

HSE mobile vaccination teams will continue to operate deliver vaccination doses to those who are homebound and residents of long-term residential care centres and nursing homes.

The HSE will also put in place a number of pop-up vaccination teams that will be available to support particular locations if access to vaccination becomes a challenge.