Roy Keane loses €20 bet with former Ireland kitman after Cork loss

Sunday, June 26, 2022

James Cox

Roy Keane and former Ireland kitman Dick Redmond had a reunion at Croke Park yesterday, and Redmond had a much better day as he won a €20 bet as Dublin beat Keane’s native Cork.

Keane was pictured on the big screen during Dublin’s 0-21 to 0-10 win over Cork and a chorus of boos rang out at the sight of the former Manchester United captain.

However, the boos sounded more fairly friendly rather than aggressive, and the Corkman laughed it off.

After the game, Keane caught up with Redmond and handed over €20 to his old friend following the bet.

Redmond tweeted a picture of the pair, captioned: “Handy money Dublin v Cork.”

Redmond retired in 2020 after over 20 years as Ireland’s kitman, he was hugely popular with players and management.

