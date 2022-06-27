Addressing unmet literacy needs is aim of new strategy

By Suzanne Pender

PUTTING people first and addressing Co Carlow’s unmet literary needs is the purpose of an innovative new strategy.

Towards a Literacy-Friendly Carlow County was officially launched recently, the culmination of a research project commissioned by Carlow Co Council Right to Read Network.

This committee is comprised of a number of key agencies in Carlow, including Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, County Carlow Universal Access Movement, Carlow Co Council Local Enterprise Office, Carlow Co Council Community Department and Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP), all of which have a key interest in assisting local businesses, agencies and people living in Co Carlow to support people with unmet literacy needs.

As master of ceremonies and Right to Read Network coordinator Patricia Nolan, Carlow Co Council library service extended a warm welcome to all guests who were in attendance and acknowledged the valuable work of the Right to Read Network in bringing this report to fruition.

John Shortall, county librarian, commended the project as a very valuable example of interagency collaboration, which puts the people of Carlow at the centre of its work.

John acknowledged the time and commitment invested by Fionnuala Hanrahan, project researcher, and confirmed the commitment of Carlow Co Council library service to working with all agencies to advance the recommendations/actions of the report.

This research was carried out between November 2020 and June 2021 and consisted of a range of research methods, including literature review of existing research and publications, profiles, e-surveys and interviews among the county’s key stakeholders, ranging from local government bodies, community agencies, businesses, public representatives, health services and so on.

In Co Carlow, 17% of people have not completed second-level education and have not taken the leaving certificate. Kilkenny and Carlow ETB continues to have a statutory responsibility for adult literacy services throughout Carlow and Kilkenny and adults engaging with the service will receive tuition and support which is tailored to their needs, circumstances and stage of learning.

Acknowledging that unmet literacy needs are complex and accessing the Kilkenny and Carlow ETB’s Adult Learning Service may often be an essential option for addressing unmet literacy needs.

The findings of the report also recognise the hugely important role that all businesses and government agencies have in supporting people who experience literacy difficulties.

Guests who attended the launch had the opportunity to hear from two learners who are currently attending Kilkenny and Carlow ETB’s Adult Learning Service.

Both Martina Kiely and Martina Treacy spoke of their individual experience of having to deal with literacy difficulties and how this impacted on their families, work and interaction with services in their area.

They shared how engagement with the Adult Learning Service has supported their learning, personal development and progression and ultimately how this experience has had a positive impact on the quality of their lives within society.

Martha Bolger, director of further education and training with Kilkenny and Carlow ETB, congratulated the learners on their courage and resilience in the pursuit of improving the quality of their lives through engagement with learning.

These sentiments were echoed by cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue, who commended the learners on their wonderful stories. Cllr O’Donoghue reiterated the importance of public service commitment to promoting services and initiatives which support all people in Carlow to become more aware of unmet literacy needs and encourage access to supports which help to address these needs.

The findings ofm the report have identified some key actions in relation to addressing unmet literacy needs in the wider society.

One of the key actions is to develop and run effective literacy awareness raising campaigns. The Right to Read Network has created a Literacy Friendly County Resource Pack and series of videos to accompany the report.

For further information and to access a copy of the Towards a Literacy Friendly Carlow County report and the resource pack, contact Patricia Nolan at [email protected] or tel 059 9129705.

Would you or someone you know like to improve your spelling, writing, maths or computer skills? If so, contact the Adult Learning Service at [email protected] or tel 059 9135544.