Carlow factory hopes to be up and running in few weeks

OGLESBY & Butler in Carlow hopes to resume operations in the next few weeks after the devastating fire at its O’Brien Road premises on 16 June. In a statement yesterday (Monday), the company said the fire took hold in the assembly area of its factory.

‘We are relieved that, after this event, all our people are safe and well,’ the statement said. ‘Our main production equipment was unaffected and remains fully operational, including the components department, tool room, gas filling area and stores.

“Our owner and the company management are fully committed to resuming production as quickly as possible and we are confident that we will be in a position to do so in the next four to five weeks. We have also secured additional space, which we hope will help us to achieve our aim of reopening.’

The company ‘deeply appreciates the understanding, goodwill and co-operation which staff has shown at this very difficult time for all of us’. It also thanked the emergency services, the fire brigade and gardaí ‘and all who helped to do whatever was possible to minimise the impact of this serious setback for all our stakeholders’.