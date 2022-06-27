Check your eligibility for free hearing aids with Carlow Hearing

Sponsored Post

For most people hearing loss is a natural and gradual part of the aging process. It is one of the worlds most common health problems but it is also one of the most ignored. This is unfortunate because hearing loss and its psychological side effects are highly treatable.

Signs of Hearing Loss:

Do you often ask others to repeat themselves?

Do you regularly turn up the TV volume?

Is it particularly difficult to follow conversations in group or social situations?

Does it often seem that others are mumbling when talking to you?

If you answered Yes to any of the above questions then you may have a hearing loss. By taking a hearing test you could be taking a very important step in improving not only your own quality of life but also that of your loved ones.

The Benefits of Hearings Aids

The vast majority of people with hearing loss can benefit from Hearing Aids. In addition to amplifying sounds todays modern digital hearing aids can help to highlight speech and reduce the discomfort of background noises. Hearing aids are getting smaller, blending discreetly with hair and skin tones to make them virtually invisible. Recent advances make them extremely easy to use so all the wearer needs to do is put them on in the morning and pop them back in the charger at night. Most hearing aids are now connectible to phones and TV’s.

Hearing Aid Costs

The price of hearing aids can vary hugely depending on the provider so buyer beware. At Carlow Hearing our standard range hearing aids are COMPLETELY FREE if you or your spouse qualify through your PRSI contributions. Alternatively if you choose one of the latest and best Bluetooth Rechargeable options our prices start at €500 per aid (net of grant & Med1 rebate). We are approved Dept of Social Protection Panelists so we can check your eligibility in just a few moments.

What to Do Next

If you are concerned about your own hearing or that of a loved one please contact us asap. We will give you a FREE HEARING TEST, check your eligibility for the PRSI grant and if you have a confirmed hearing loss we will then offer you our best advice on how to proceed.