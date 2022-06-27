Funeral arrangements for the late Paul Hennessy

The death has occurred of Paul Hennessy

Quinagh Green, Carlow Town, Carlow

Sadly missed by his loving wife Regina, daughter Leah, son Ryan, parents Regina and Pat, brother Jason, mother-in-law Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Paul rest in peace

Reposing in Dunne’s Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, Co. Kildare from 12noon on Monday concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11:30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Askea, Carlow for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Levitstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.