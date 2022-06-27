Funeral arrangements for the late Tiffany Byrne

The death has occurred of Tiffany BYRNE

Carlow Town, Carlow

Tiffany Byrne of Leinster Crescent, Old Dublin Road and formerly of 134 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away, unexpectedly, on 24 June, 2022, at her home.

Beloved daughter of Bobby and Sheila Byrne.

She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, brother Robert and his partner Allison and Robert’s son Cooper in Australia, her partner Aaron and his extended family, her Nana Kathleen Byrne (New Oak Est), her aunties, uncles, cousins, relatives and her many good friends and neighbours.

May Tiffany’s gentle and beautiful natured soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St,, Carlow on Tuesday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Removal on Wednesday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.