Outgoing Carlow cathaoirleach was ‘a great ambassador’

OUTGOING cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan was described as a ‘great ambassador’ for Carlow as he handed over the chains of office recently. Cllr Phelan was lauded by members of all political hues at the AGM of Carlow Co Council.

Cllr Phelan said it had been a “massive honour and privilege” to be the first citizen. He said the council had made great progress in the last 12 months with the passing of the county development plan, while Carlow had taken its place in Europe with its involvement with the URBACT Network. There had been new initiatives such as the cathaoirleach bursaries and civic events had returned to honour Olympians Sam Watson and Marcus Lawler.

Most recently, he spoke of his pleasure at presenting Rathvilly woman Elizabeth Kavanagh with a medal to mark her 100th birthday as part of the Decade of Centenaries.

Speaking of the busy year, cllr Phelan said: “It shows the resilience here in Carlow, not just during the pandemic but also dealing with the Ukraine refugees and the huge generosity and goodwill out there.”

Cllr Phelan thanked all the council staff for their support and gave special thanks to his wife Sinead, whom he married in April. “Having a wedding coming into a mix made it all the busier, but there was fantastic support,” he said.

It was noted that cllr Phelan served in the role as society emerged from the restrictions of Covid-19.

“It’s great to see events coming back on and have the cathaoirleach back on,” said independent councillor John Cassin.

Labour’s William Paton said cllr Phelan had been “exceptionally committed” to the role and joked that he was hard to get away from, with his appearances in print and radio. Cllr Ken Murnane added that cllr Phelan was “more photographed that any cathaoirleach in the last 20 years”.

“He is very photogenic,” joked Fine Gael’s Tommy Kinsella.

Cllr Kinsella described him as a “very fair chairman” who had shown leadership in progressing the county development plan.

CEO Kathleen Holohan said cllr Phelan had been a “tremendous support” to staff in the council

Fianna Fáil’s Arthur McDonald described him as an “exemplary chairman”, while party colleague Andrea Dalton said he had been a great ambassador for Carlow.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace congratulated him and joked he owed Sinead “a very decent honeymoon for all the hard work”.

Sinn Féin’s Andy Gladney said cllr Phelan would be a hard act to follow and wished him well. “You have one foot in Leinster House,” he said.