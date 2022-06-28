Army to be drafted in to help with security at Dublin airport

By Cate McCurry, PA and Vivienne Clarke

Members of the Defence Forces will be drafted in to help with security at Dublin Airport.

They will undergo training to help alleviate pressure on staff until the end of the summer.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the government has supported a request from the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The capital’s airport, run by DAA, made international headlines in May after passenger queues stretched outside the terminals and more than 1,000 people missed their flights.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has explained that the move to make the army available for security at Dublin airport was temporary and only if required, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Delays at airports were a problem across Europe, added the Green Party leader and it was not acceptable for people to miss their flights.



Rising Covid numbers meant there was concern that the DAA could have staffing difficulties, having the army on standby meant they would be available if necessary.



The duration of the agreement with the army is from July 6th to August 15th which is anticipated to be the busiest time of the season at the airport. The DAA will have an additional 480 staff at the end of July, said Mr Ryan, which should provide “a full complement.”

The army, if required, will provide security at security points and control posts around the airport which would free up staff to work in the main security areas within the airport. The Department of Defence had been very cooperative, said Mr Ryan.



Having the army on standby to assist would not guarantee every flight, he added. There was also the issue of check in and baggage which was the responsibility of the airlines. A Covid surge could have an impact there, he cautioned.



The army will be called in only in specific circumstances and any costs incurred will be met by the DAA which will reimburse the Exchequer.

Statement re. request from Government for Defence Forces to be on standby to assist DAA with security duties at Dublin Airport.

Agreed on the basis of a clearly defined timeline & non passenger facing role. ⁦@defenceforces⁩ ⁦@IRLDeptDefence⁩ https://t.co/2LBx9WcXl5 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 28, 2022

In a statement, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “While I recognise that the role of the Defence Forces is not normally to assist in the provision of services for a commercial airport, I have agreed to this request on a clear assurance that this is a distinct piece of work, provided in extreme circumstances, as a short-term emergency related contingency action and is in direct response to a letter from DAA management to the Minister for Transport.

“The request is clearly defined in terms of the role and timeline, lasting no more than six weeks, in non-public facing duties.

“Over the last number of days, I consulted with the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy on this request.

Passengers arrive at Dublin airport (PA)

“Members of our Defence Forces will undergo an immediate period of training and stand ready to assist if the need arises.

“However, this support will be stood down in August when the busy holiday period has passed.

“The DAA have given assurances that they will continue with their own recruitment and onboarding of additional security staff and the introduction of other mitigations during this period.”