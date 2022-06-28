Carlow councillors’ trip criticised

IT was proposed that a Carlow councillor go on a foreign trip against her wishes at June’s meeting of Carlow Co Council.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace had been critical of two upcoming trips that county councillors are set to go on.

The council is to send a delegation to Switzerland in August to mark the unveiling of a statue of John Tyndall, the Carlow-born physicist who visited the area frequently.

In October, a delegation will also be sent to Tempe, Arizona to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sister Cities programme.

Cllr Wallace said the trips were funded by public money and asked how much was going to be spent on them.

She hoped that a report would also be produced afterwards outlining the benefits of the trips.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan said that a report would be carried out, while finalising numbers would also mean that tickets could be purchased early for the best value.

Following a query, it emerged that cllrs Fintan Phelan, Michael Doran, Andrea Dalton, Ken Murnane, Fergal Browne and Brian O’Donoghue had been nominated to go to Switzerland.

The Tempe delegation would consist of cllr John Pender along with cllrs O’Donoghue, Phelan, Murnane and Dalton. The council later clarified to the Nationalist that if a councillor was unable to travel an alternate could go in their place.

“That’s half the council going on a public funded trip,” said cllr Wallace.

Independent councillor John Cassin interjected to propose cllr Wallace go on one of the trips, which was seconded.

“You need to go on one and see,” he said.

Cllr Wallace said she refused to go.

“Put up or shut up,” replied cllr Brian O’Donoghue. “You said you’d pay your way.”

Cllr O’Donoghue later withdrew his remark, saying he should not have said it.

Cllr Wallace replied: “I appreciate that.”