Tullow CS honours leaving class of ʼ21

By Elizabeth Lee

IT was a long time coming, but it was worth the wait for the class of 2021 when they were presented with awards by their alma mater Tullow Community School recently.

The top achievers of last year’s leaving certificate class were invited back to the school by principal Paul Thornton to officially recognise their fantastic exam results, including those who received over 500 points.

“Last year, we had 18 students who achieved over 500 points, plus we invited back those students who got the best grades in various subjects,” explained Mr Thornton.

Among the many notable winners were high-achieving siblings Emer and Eoin Dempsey, who both achieved a fantastic 615 points in their exams, while Michelle Eustace and Callum Nolan were awarded the principal’s award in recognition of their all-round contribution to school life.

Mr Thornton congratulated the class of 2021 and wished them the best in the future.