Aonach festival back with a bang

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S not every day that your school is transformed into a fun-filled festival, but that’s exactly what happened at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc recently.

The annual Aonach na Gaelscoil was back with a bang, an action-packed school fête with everything from duck races to dunk tanks, candy floss to lucky lollies entertaining the crowd. The event was organised by the school parents’ association Cairde, who put in trojan work over the last few weeks to ensure an unforgettable day for the children and a terrific fundraiser for the school.

In glorious sunshine, people came in their droves to browse the various stalls, enjoy a cuppa and a treat in the coffee shop or chance their luck on the hugely popular wheel of fortune.

The much-loved Wibbly Wobbly Wendy also came along, while wonderful entertainment was provided by the terrific Clara Hutchinson and Fiacc Moriarty. Penalty shoot-out, a tennis workshop, hair braiding, face painting and the toy stall were all popular, while a ‘guess the teacher’ baby photo competition had everyone scratching their heads.

Another exciting addition to this year’s Aonach was Gaelscoil’s fittest family competition organised by Joe Dunny of Fit2Go. After a closely-fought contest between the Doyle, Buggy, Butler and O’Doherty families, which included the dreaded ‘Hang Tough’, backs against the wall and a tricky obstacle course, the O’Doherty family emerged victorious, winning a new bike kindly sponsored by Halford’s and the coveted Gaelscoil’s fittest family cup.

Another highlight was the raffle, with two tickets to Westlife kindly donated by KCLR up for grabs. They were won by a delighted Lyons family, with dad Aidan’s name drawn as the winner.

Among the special guests were the Gaelscoil’s incoming junior infants, who received a wonderful invitation in the post to attend the Aonach and be VIP guests for the day.

The Aonach would not have been possible without the generous support of the local community and the many businesses who gave so willingly. From beautiful hampers to generous vouchers, amazing baking for the coffee shop, to wonderful donations, the array of goods and services was outstanding.

Cairde would also like to thank its wonderful team of parent volunteers who gave their time and energy to help out on the day and in the days leading up to the event. Students from the Gaelcholáiste were also on hand to kindly help out.