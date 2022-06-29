  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Fire on Dublin’s Parkgate Street causes delays to traffic and Luas services

Fire on Dublin’s Parkgate Street causes delays to traffic and Luas services

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Muireann Duffy

Updated: 12.25pm

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a fire at a property in the city centre on Wednesday morning.

The brigade’s official Twitter account tweeted to confirm firefighters were dealing with a blaze on Parkgate Street, which caused some disruption to traffic and public transport.

“Operations are ongoing and we have asked @Luas to suspend trams in that area,” it tweeted.

“There are also traffic restrictions in place,” it added.

The official Luas Twitter account advised service users that red line journeys between Blackhorse and Smithfield were impacted, however, the service has since resumed.

The transport provider has warned passengers that red line services are now operating with delays, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Budget 2023: SVP calls for €20 weekly increase to social welfare rates

Wednesday, 29/06/22 - 12:09pm

Irish people exercising less and more stressed, research finds

Wednesday, 29/06/22 - 11:42am

New law to ensure hospitality service charges go directly to workers

Wednesday, 29/06/22 - 11:27am