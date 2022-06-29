Fr Rory Nolan celebrates silver jubilee in Borris

By Elizabeth Lee

FR Rory Nolan, PP, Borris celebrated his silver jubilee at a special Mass in Borris village recently.

Fr Nolan was originally ordained a priest in his home town of Edenderry, Co Offaly by Bishop Laurence Ryan, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, in June 1997. The parishioners of Borris, Rathanna and Ballymurphy congregated in Borris church to mark the special occasion with Fr Rory, as he’s popularly known.

Mass was attended by Fr Rory’s mother Bridie, his sister Irene, brother Benny, sister-in-law Dara and his nieces Katie and Emma.

Also in attendance were two priests who are originally from Borris, Fr Seamus Whelan and Fr Shem Furlong, as well as family, friends and parishioners.

Fr Rory is congratulated by his parishioners

Throughout the ceremony, there was plenty of singing and music, thanks to Rathanna and Borris parish choirs under the direction of Art O’Leary, with Joanne Murray on flute. Tina Kavanagh’s ***Loony Tunes*** choir and the children’s choir also added to the beautiful event.

“The children’s choir were the stars of the show. They sang ***If I was a butterfly*** on the altar. It was beautiful – the whole thing was just beautiful,” said Tina.

The congregation then gathered in the local parish hall, where Fr Rory was presented with a selection of gifts, including a watch, a hand-turned candle holder and a pen.

Fr Rory was delighted with the occasion and thanked all who had contributed to it, especially Mag Quinn, who organised it.