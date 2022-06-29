Generous truckers go the extra mile for cancer society



Brian Mullins with Tommy and Freya-Rose Whyte at the start of the Truck Run at Tinryland GAA Snapped at the start of the trucker run Trevor Kelly and his dog Penny, Eamon Nolan, Cian Jackman, Gary Doyle, Francie Nolan and Mick Mannion Jim Deane and his daughter Maddie and cllr John McDonald Noel Moore, Ned Deane and Bernard Mullin Trucks head out from Tinryland GAA for the start of the run in aid of the Irish Cancer Society The only female driver on the truck run Nicola Doyle gives the thumbs-up as she sets off

By Suzanne Pender

GENEROUS truckers happily went the extra mile recently to support a worthy charity – the Irish Cancer Society.

A truck run from Tinryland GAA attracted 90 trucks from Co Carlow and beyond, raising an impressive €7,000 for the society.

The truck run was organised by Mick Byrne from Ballyhacket alongside his daughter Maria, who were inspired by the determination and resilience of local woman Caoimhe Farrell (née Moore), who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Caoimhe, a teacher at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, was diagnosed last December and continues to make great strides this year on her road to recovery.

Caoimhe’s dad Noel Moore of Tinryland Transport and Mick are lifelong friends, and Mick kindly took on the task of organising the truck run to support the charity.

“Mick organised the whole thing with his daughter Maria on account of Caoimhe, but I think everyone involved and everyone there felt a connection to somebody who had cancer. It’s something that has affected everyone,” said Noel.

“Caoimhe inspired it, we supported it, but it was the truckers who made it such a huge success.

“We were just so impressed with everyone who came out, given the cost of diesel at the moment, and for lads to come out on a Sunday, their day off, when they spend so much time already in a truck,” added Noel.

Caoimhe and the extended Moore family attended the truck run and are very grateful to all involved for their generosity and terrific support.