Grange celebrates the long and rich history of its church

By Suzanne Pender

A CELEBRATION to mark two centuries of religious devotion, historical happenings and community experiences was held in St John the Baptist Church, Grange recently. The church celebrated its bicentenary on Sunday 19 June, bringing the whole community together to acknowledge the pivotal role the church has played over the past 200 years.

Bishop Denis Nulty led an outdoor Mass, joined by Fr Brain Maguire, PP Tullow/Ardattin/Grange, and a number of priests formerly based in the Tullow parish, along with clergy native to Grange.

The Mass began with a procession of all involved in the liturgy, including representatives from each of the various organisations based in the Grange area. Each of the organisations was introduced by Ann Murphy and welcomed for the important part they play in enhancing the local community.

The Grange NS school choir added enormously to the Mass, led by teacher Orna O’Doherty, while there was beautiful singing also from Frank and Marese Bailey.

The various sacraments administered in St John the Baptist Church, including baptisms, weddings, Communions and Confirmations, all important milestones in the lives of the community, were also acknowledged during the Mass.

Bishop Nulty paid tribute to the wonderful care and devotion the people of Grange placed in their church and how the building and its adjoining cemetery were so expertly maintained and enhanced over the years.

A presentation was then made to local man Charlie Timmins, who devotes much of his time to maintaining Grange cemetery.

A tree was planted in the cemetery to mark the occasion, followed by the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

A book titled The Bicentenary of Grange Church, 1822-2022 by local author and historian Jimmy O’Toole was also launched as part of the bicentenary celebrations.

The publication recalls a fascinating series of stories relating to the church, the cemetery and deals with the lives and careers of many local people. Central to the publication is the story of John P Clancy taking responsibility for the Grange area in 1819, his search for a site and the building of the church in 1822 and the opening of a school the following year.

The author also traces the history of three major reconstruction and renovations projects that brought the building from a barn-style thatched structure to the church of today. The book is currently on sale in Tullow parish centre and local outlets.

Fr Maguire thanked the people of Grange for their support and all who contributed generously through sponsorship to mark the bicentenary. He also thanked the hardworking bicentenary committee for their contribution to the planning and preparation of the day’s events over the past few months.

Refreshments were served afterwards in the local school, thanks to local volunteers.