Scramblers and a quad bike stolen at separate locations in Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating two separate burglaries in which scrambler motorbikes and a quad were stolen.

Two scramblers were stolen from a garden shed in Askea Lawns, Carlow between11pm on Monday 20 June and 10am on the following morning. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact Carlow Garda Station.

Their colleagues in Tullow Garda Station are looking for information about a similar incident where another vehicle was stolen.

A red Yamaha Grizzly quad bike was stolen during from a garden shed at a house in Tankardstown in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 21 June. The break-in occurred shortly after 2am. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or anyone who is offered this bike for sale to contact Tullow Garda Station.