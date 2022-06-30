Almost half of Irish people cannot work without smartphones, survey finds

James Cox

Almost half of Irish adults (46 per cent) now rely on their smartphones more than they did pre-pandemic, stating they cannot work without their mobile device, most of the time.

This is according to new research revealed by Samsung Ireland, which highlights the increasingly flexible work habits now being undertaken by Irish workers.

The national survey conducted by iReach, explores how the pandemic has changed the way we work irrevocably, especially as companies and employees navigate which work model suits them best – be it working from the office, working remotely or through the adoption of a hybrid approach. It also examines people’s attitudes when it comes to productivity, as well as their behaviours when on the go and whilst commuting.

When asked about the type of technology people rely on most, mobile technology came out on top with 68 per cent of Irish adults indicating that smartphones and laptops respectively are their most commonly used devices for work. Unsurprisingly, access to reliable Wi-Fi took the number one spot with 76 per cent of Irish people saying they rely on a stable connection more than ever before.

Commenting on the research, Paul Toland, Head of MX Sales at Samsung Ireland said, “This research provides a great temperature check on the country’s adoption and use of technology as a result of the pandemic. Mobile technology such as smartphones and laptops have never been more critical as workers aim to stay engaged when away from the desk or working from home.”

Flexible working and productivity

When looking at emerging working habits, the research revealed that one in nine Irish adults are more likely to work on the go since the pandemic.

In addition, more than half (56 per cent) of respondents either want to embrace a hybrid working model or work more flexibly (i.e. flexible start times and days in the office).

Interestingly, only 5 per cent of 18-24 year olds want to go back to the office full-time, with 81 per cent wanting to embrace a hybrid model.

When it comes to productivity, 65 per cent of 18-24 year olds stated they are more productive when they’re in the office, compared to just 31 per cent of 25-44 year olds.

Thirty-four per cent of 18-24 year olds admitted to checking emails on their smartphones outside of working hours more frequently than pre-pandemic, making them more likely to do so than older cohorts (35+ year olds).