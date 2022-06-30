Conflicting views over proposed Carlow refuge

THERE is some disagreement about what form a potential women’s refuge should take in Carlow. The difference of opinion emerged after People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace looked for an update on the promised refuge.

Chief executive Kathleen Holohan said a strategy report from the justice minister had gone out for further consideration. “When that is published, we will have clarity on government policy on this for Carlow,” she said. “We are ready and willing to play our part to provide support for any application.”

Fianna Fáil’s Andrea Dalton said she would prefer to see “safe accommodation rather than a refuge”. She believed accommodation with wrap-around support services was the way to go. “We need to be clear what we want and what we do not want,” she said.

Her party colleague Ken Murnane disagreed and believed a refuge was what was needed. Cllr Murnane said an important aspect was that domestic violence victims would be together and know they were not alone in what they faced.

Cllr Wallace added that a refuge “should be informed by best practice”, which would include wrap-around services like childcare and counselling. “Personally, I do think the refuge is the best support,” she said.