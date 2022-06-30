Local artist’s work on show in Tramore

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL artist Rennie Buenting and Kilkenny-based artist Vicki O’Donoghue have joined forces to showcase their collaborative showcase of paintings, sculpture, song and story about Joya.

Their exhibition is currently running in the Coast Guard Cultural Centre, Tramore until 30 July.

The work was created in celebration of their residency at Joya-Air at Los Gazques in the Andalucian mountains of Spain in an off-grid cultural and sustainable farm setting.

With limited art supplies, materials chosen for convenience using yellowed text from a vintage book and powdered rock from the ground, they set about responding to the breath-taking desert-like environment. They hope to share the experience through their work.

Amsterdam native and Carlow resident Rennie Buenting is probably best known locally for her extraordinary work on Carlow Sugar Factory, finding merit and beauty is the iconic Carlow structure.

She recently won a prize in the Dunamaise Open Submission Exhibition and exhibited in Amsterdam back in April.

All in the Tramore area are encouraged to call into the Coast Guard Cultural Centre, with a lovely coffee shop and a view of the sea, to enjoy the exhibition.