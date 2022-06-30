Mental Health Commission reports positive assessment of South East care centres

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare has welcomed the publication of the Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report, in which it records an average 92% compliance rate following inspections across its seven approved centres.

The Mental Health Commission plays a key role in inspecting and measuring compliance to its regulations at inpatient and residential care centres, holding providers to account as regards achieving and maintaining a range of standards, identifying areas for improvement in mental health services and helping to ensure that the best possible service is provided to all service users.

The seven approved centres in the South East are:

The Dept. of Psychiatry (DoP) acute mental health inpatient facility (serving Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary), located on the grounds of St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny.

The Dept. of Psychiatry (DoP) acute mental health inpatient facility (serving Waterford/Wexford), located on the grounds of University Hospital Waterford.

Grangemore Rehabilitation and Recovery residential unit, located on the grounds of St. Otteran’s Hospital, Waterford.

Aidan’s Unit for Psychiatry of Late Life and Continuing Care, Waterford Residential Care Centre.

Selskar residential care centre for Psychiatry of Late Life and Continuing Care, Farnogue Community Nursing Unit, Wexford.

Heywood Lodge residential care centre for Rehabilitation and Recovery Psychiatry of Late Life and Continuing Care, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Gabriel’s Unit for Psychiatry of Late Life and Continuing Care, located on the grounds of St. Canice’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Commenting on the publication of the MCH Annual Report, Chief Officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White said:

“We are all conscious of the very challenging two years or so for all parts of the health services since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared. It is heartening when a respected entity such as the Mental Health Commission has good things to say about mental health services provided to the people of counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford – coming as it does when the dedication and commitment of colleagues in that service has been especially evident in the time since March 2020.”

“It is an outstanding achievement to continue with ongoing improvements from a MHC compliance perspective, whilst working hard to get through the difficulties presented by necessary restrictions and other challenges arising from the presence of COVID-19 in the community. There is an enormous contribution being made every day by mental health staff throughout the South East and I very much welcome the publication of this Report.”