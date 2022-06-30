Ryan ‘would not object’ to bringing budget forward to September

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan has said he “would not object” to the budget being brought forward to September from October.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, the Green Party leaders said it was a matter for the Cabinet to decide early next week.

“I don’t believe we should go with what the Opposition is calling for, to do it today.”

The critical issue for the budget, he said, was that the country was facing a difficult autumn and winter, especially those reliant on fossil fuels.

There was a strong possibility that Russia would turn off the flow of gas in a deliberate way to put pressure on the European Union, he added.

“In those circumstances, I think measures in the budget have to be targeted as much as possible to protect those at risk of fuel poverty.”

The Government has come under sustained pressure from opposition parties to hold an ’emergency budget’ or rollout additional supports as households struggle with the spiralling cost of living.

On Wednesday evening, Sinn Féin tabled a motion for such a budget to be held, however, it was voted down.

The Government has previously said that no further support measures would be announced prior to the unveiling of Budget 2023.