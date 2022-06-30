  • Home >
Teenage pedestrian in critical condition after collision with car in Kildare

Thursday, June 30, 2022

James Cox

A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in Celbridge, Co Kildare on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.55am on the Aghards Road in Celbridge. Gardaí in Leixlip are appealing for information.

The pedestrian, a male in his teens, received serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

