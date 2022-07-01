Death notices and funeral arrangements

LAURA McGUIRE

(Spencer Dock, Dublin and formerly of Carlow) June 22nd 2022

Suddenly, Laura, beloved daughter of Joan and Sean (Ballyhaunis), dear sister of Sinead and sister-in-law to Corey and auntie of Ailbe. Sadly missed by her loving family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock (D15 CA4V) on Monday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballyhaunis Cemetery (arriving at 3.15 pm approx)

House private and family flowers only, please.