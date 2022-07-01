Art exhibition in Baltinglass

Painting by Eamonn Heffernan

By Elizabeth Lee

LOVERS and collectors of art are in for a treat when two local art groups in the Baltinglass area join forces to co-host an exhibition of their work in Horan’s pub this coming week.

Cruthu Art Group and The Glen Art Group have come together to exhibit their work at the Baltinglass venue. The show promises to be interesting as the exhibitors come from diverse artistic backgrounds. The ten artists involved are living and working in the locality and the exhibition will feature painting, mixed media, photography and jewellery.

Horan’s bar and restaurant on Main Street, Baltinglass is hosting the exhibition, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday 6-7 July from 6pm to 9pm and on Saturday 9 July from noon to 7pm.

The show opens this Wednesday, 6 July, at 6pm and will include a reading by local author Aisling Creegan of her new book ***I am someone***.

Everyone is invited to come along and have a look at the art. For further information, contact [email protected]