Cyclist discovered with serious injuries after hit-and-run collision in Co Limerick

A cyclist was discovered with serious injuries on Thursday evening following a hit-and-run collision in Co Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 7.15pm after the cyclist was found on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh near Newcastle West.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene and airlifted to Cork University Hospital. His injures are described as serious.

A woman in her 20s was subsequently arrested by investigating gardaí in connection with the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda station.

A car understood to be involved in the incident was seized for forensic examination.

The scene has also been examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí at Henry Street are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.