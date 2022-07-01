Death notices and funeral arrangements

John Charles Lawlor

Browneshill Avenue, Carlow and formerly of Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Owner, Director and CEO of Synergy Security Solutions, June 29th 2022 (suddenly). Predeceased by his parents Michael and Gladys and by his brother Billy. Dearly loved husband of Trish. Sadly missed and forever loved by his heartbroken wife, brothers Michael, David and Brendan, sisters Florrie and Jenny, mother-in-law Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, colleagues, staff, clients, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

House, strictly private, please.

Funeral arrangements later.

LAURA McGUIRE

(Spencer Dock, Dublin and formerly of Carlow) June 22nd 2022 (suddenly). Laura, beloved daughter of Joan and Sean (Ballyhaunis), dear sister of Sinead and sister-in-law to Corey and auntie of Ailbe. Sadly missed by her loving family, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal to the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock (D15 CA4V) on Monday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ballyhaunis Cemetery (arriving at 3.15 pm approx).

House private and family flowers only, please.