Dublin Airport sees more flights cancelled on Friday

Sarah Mooney

At least nine flights scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport today have been cancelled.

Friday’s cancellations impact flights within Europe and the majority are with Aer Lingus, although British Airways and TAP Air Portugal have also cancelled one flight each.

Aer Lingus said at least 21 of its flights into and out of Dublin Airport had been cancelled on Friday, including nine return services.

The airline said staff absences were mostly to blame, with one cancellation caused by industrial action in France.

Flights cancelled include an Aer Lingus flight to Zurich due to depart at 7.10am, a British Airways flight to London LHR at 10.45am, an Aer Lingus flight to Bordeaux at 1.30pm and an Aer Lingus flight to Amsterdam at 2pm, according to the Dublin Airport website.

Also cancelled was an Aer Lingus flight to London LGW at 3.10pm, an Aer Lingus flight to Brussels at 6.45pm, an Aer Lingus flight to Birmingham at 7.20pm, an Aer Lingus flight to London LGW at 7.30pm and a TAP Air Portugal flight to Lisbon at 7.45pm.

On Friday morning around 8am, the Dublin Airport website listed security queues as ranging between 10 minutes at Terminal 1 and 30 minutes at Terminal 2.

Amid ongoing issues at the airport, airlines have cancelled numerous flights from Dublin this week in the face of bottlenecks, strikes and staff absences driven by Covid-19.

Close to a third, or 27 per cent, of flights cancelled at Dublin Airport this week were chalked off within six hours of take-off.

Travel expert Eoghan Corry said companies need to give people more time to deal with the fallout.

“The real problem, I did a count today, 27 per cent of the flights cancelled within the last week in Dublin Airport were within six hours, so that’s a big problem when passengers are already in the airport,” he told Newstalk. “I’m expecting to see less of that going forward.”