€17m funding for Carlow town gets one step closer

Friday, July 01, 2022

A new dawn – the proposed Barrack Street pedestrian link between Barrack Street and Potato Market

By Suzanne Pender

THE much-anticipated €17m urban regeneration funding for Carlow town has taken a step further to becoming a reality.

In a statement issued today, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed an update that nearly €17m in funding for Carlow town’s urban regeneration has been approved as part of the government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), with an additional €5m from Carlow County Council.

“After much great work by Carlow County Council, I’m delighted to announce that nearly €17m has been approved for urban regeneration in Carlow town, with €5m from Carlow County Council,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“The project is moving quickly and has now been moved to the design stage with public meetings upcoming for locals to engage further.

“I have been working hard with the department and Carlow County Council to push this through. Carlow is a rural town, which should never be forgotten,” said the deputy.

The URDF projects is expected to provide Carlow town with plentiful, accessible and exciting public spaces that people can use all year round. It will also improve town centre linkages and increase pedestrian mobility from the town centre to Carlow College and the railway station.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Fun and games at official launch of Carlow Business Awards

Friday, 01/07/22 - 6:03pm

Nationalist Archive: Carlow 30 years ago

Friday, 01/07/22 - 5:00pm

Hundreds of urgent social welfare payments have been made to Carlow people in 2022

Friday, 01/07/22 - 4:54pm