€17m funding for Carlow town gets one step closer

By Suzanne Pender

THE much-anticipated €17m urban regeneration funding for Carlow town has taken a step further to becoming a reality.

In a statement issued today, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed an update that nearly €17m in funding for Carlow town’s urban regeneration has been approved as part of the government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), with an additional €5m from Carlow County Council.

“After much great work by Carlow County Council, I’m delighted to announce that nearly €17m has been approved for urban regeneration in Carlow town, with €5m from Carlow County Council,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“The project is moving quickly and has now been moved to the design stage with public meetings upcoming for locals to engage further.

“I have been working hard with the department and Carlow County Council to push this through. Carlow is a rural town, which should never be forgotten,” said the deputy.

The URDF projects is expected to provide Carlow town with plentiful, accessible and exciting public spaces that people can use all year round. It will also improve town centre linkages and increase pedestrian mobility from the town centre to Carlow College and the railway station.