Elizabeth recipient of centenarian medal

By Suzanne Pender

A SPECIAL medal honouring Co Carlow citizens who reach the age of 100 years was awarded recently to Rathvilly lady Elizabeth Kavanagh.

Elizabeth from Broughillstown, Rathvilly celebrated her milestone birthday last April, which was followed earlier this month by the presentation of a special Decade of centenaries commemorative medal from Carlow Co Council.

Elizabeth was presented with her medal in early June by then cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council cllr Fintan Phelan at her Rathvilly home.

As part of tis Decades of centenaries programme, Carlow council wishes to honour Co Carlow citizens who reach the age of 100 years before 31 December 2023 by presenting them with a special Decades of centenaries commemorative medal.

Elizabeth has happily lived the vast majority of her long life in Broughillstown, Rathvilly. She enjoys good health and was delighted to receive the honour from the local authority. She was joined by family and friends for the presentation.

Born Elizabeth Kelly on 9 April 1922 in Ballycarney, Co Wexford, Elizabeth married local man Philip Kavanagh and the couple had eight children.

Anyone who wishes to have a relative or friend who reaches the age of 100 years honoured with a commemorative medal can contact Carlow library on [email protected] or call 059 9129705.