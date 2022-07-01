Free hot desk vouchers in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Enterprise Centre is taking part in the national connected hubs voucher scheme.

The scheme issues users with three vouchers to use hot desk spaces free of charge. Each voucher is redeemable for a day’s hot desk working in participating hubs.

People may register now to receive three vouchers by logging on to https://connectedhubs.ie/auth/register

Carlow Enterprise Centre offers a vibrant workspace with high-speed wi-fi, free car parking and free tea/coffee.

The vouchers may be used with Carlow Enterprise Centres via this link: https://connectedhubs.ie/hubs/profile/137

Bookings are on a first-come first-served basis.