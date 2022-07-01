Nationalist Archive: Carlow 30 years ago

Photographer Karl McDonough digs through the archives from June 1992 to bring us the images of what was going on in Carlow 30 years ago
-
-
Willie White from Clonegal and his son-in-law Jim O’Toole, Myshall looking at a nest in Willie’s car. Willie had gone to check the water levels in his car when he found a Wagtail nest beside the rear part of the engine with two tiny shells. He closed the bonnet without touching the nest and found a third egg the following day. The parent Wagtails would fly under the car to get up into the nest. The Whites also noticed that when the car was driven away from home the birds kept walking and flying around where they had parked. Eventually five young Wagtails emerged from their shells. These were the birds that had travelled before they could fly!
-
-
The birds in Willie’s car
-
-
A group from the Tullow area who undertook a sponsored parachute jump in aid of Tullow Day Care Centre pictured with organiser Fr Tom Little. Included are Margaret Teehan, Andre Kane, Rosemary Doran, Rosemary McHutcheon, Mairead Smith, Jacinta Teehan, Niamh Hogan, Pat Kirwan, Daniel French, Pat OKeeffe, Lucy Haberlin, Una Brennan, Jody Bolger, Patricia Murphy, Pat OBrien, Thomas Kealy, Joe Dreelan, Sean Drea, Tommy McCall, Tara Broughan, Teresa Smithers, Dick Dreelan and Colm Doyle
-
-
A total of 267 students from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Carlow took part in the Worldbook schools reading programme and received gold medal and certificates
-
-
The Killeshin Pipe Band getting ready for a trip to France for the Celtic Festival
-
-
St Laserians school debs and escorts who enjoyed their school ball at the Seven Oaks Hotel. (Seated) Karen Brophy, Marion Sheehy, Cathy Fitzgerald, Catherine Joyce, Jeanne McDonagh, Patricia ONeill and Brenda Lennon; (middle) Sharon Moore, Linda Brennan, Annie King, Catherine ONeill, Catherine Roche, Edward Doran, Philip Rowan and Enda Kealy; (back) Eamonn Dermody, Liam Dermody, Mark Stedman, Tom Dermody, PJ Haughney, Tony Clarke and Robert Jordan