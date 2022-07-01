Pollerton text alert hosts meeting to tackle local crime

POLLERTON Text Alert is hosting a meeting on Wednesday 6 July in Askea Parish Centre between 7pm and 9pm. It’s open to anyone who lives in the Pollerton text alert area, which is now expanding into the Browneshill area due to popular demand. Membership is €10 for each phone number entered into the system.

The organiser hope to have a garda present to answer any queries people may have. They are also appealing for local residents to come along and get involved, especially in light of the spate of illegal activities in Carlow and, in particular, the Pollerton area. Pollerton Text Alert was set up in December 2018 with the assistance of Carlow Community Garda unit, Muintir na Tíre and the Pollerton Text Alert Committee.

It covers the Pollerton area from as far out as MSD and Hacketstown Road to Lower Pollerton Road at Shamrock Square, and across from inside of the Dublin Road to inside of the Tullow Road, so it’s an extensive area of the town from its northern approach, and has been an assistance to the local gardaí on numerous occasions.