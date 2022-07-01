Unclaimed lotto ticket sold in Tullow worth almost €23k

Hickson’s SuperValu in Tullow where the magic numbers were sold!

By Elizabeth Lee

THE National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in Carlow to check their tickets from the Friday 15 April draw as a Match 5 prize worth €22,833 remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought on Wednesday 13 April at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow. As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, this means that the claim deadline for this Match 5 prize is close of business on Thursday 14 July.

The winning numbers from the Friday 15 April draw were 6, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 5 and 6.

“With just over a week to go until the claim deadline for the outstanding Match 5 prize worth €22,833, we are appealing to all of our EuroMillions players in the Tullow area to check their old tickets extra carefully,” a spokesperson said.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket and contact the prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666222 or email [email protected] and they will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.