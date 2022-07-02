First Holy Communion in Carlow cathedral

Saturday, July 02, 2022

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Liam Whelan with his parents John and Karina and his sister Luana

Twins Isabelle and Alexander Daly with their parents Paul and Caroline

Caoimhe Tchanga and her parents Pauline and Eric

Ana Dosen with her family

Niko Chmil with his family

Mia Carbery with her parents Ross and Elva and her sister Neva

Harry Keady, with his parents Deborah and Robert and siblings Jill and Ben

Kitty Curran with her family

Zach OBrien with his parents Paddy and Natasha and his sister Jessie

Keegan Farrell with his family

Tom McDonald with his parents Ross and Tanya

Susie Mitchell makes her way to Carlow cathedral for her First Holy Communion

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Jason was a kind and gentle man and a great supporter of Arsenal and Éire Óg

Saturday, 02/07/22 - 12:31pm

New sensory garden opens in Bagenalstown

Saturday, 02/07/22 - 12:27pm

Pollerton text alert hosts meeting to tackle local crime

Friday, 01/07/22 - 6:36pm