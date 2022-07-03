Riverside walk will raise awareness for the Samaritans

By Suzanne Pender

KILKENNY Carlow Samaritans are calling on the community to once again ‘Walk With Us’ along the River Barrow from Graignamanagh to Carlow town on Saturday 23 July to raise awareness of their 24/7 service.

Amid continuing uncertainty, Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans is highlighting the power of talking as part of the charity’s annual Talk to Us awareness campaign, which takes place throughout July.

As part of Talk to Us month, branches across Ireland will mark Samaritans Awareness Day on Sunday 24 July to help spread the message that volunteers are available to listen to anyone who is struggling – 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On the weekend of 23-24 July the Samaritans will host a 42km walk on Saturday along the Barrow, starting in Graignamanagh.

“It’s been a challenging few years for everyone, and we know that many people are still facing all kinds of pressure; however, we want to remind the public that they are not alone,” said Donal Ryan, director at Kilkenny Carlow.

“It doesn’t matter how great or small the problems feel, our volunteers are here at any time of the day or night, whatever they are facing,” he added.

“We are also urging people to come and ‘Walk with Us’ on Saturday 23 July, to show people we’re here 24/7. Our volunteers, together with family and friends, will be raising awareness of our emotional support services and encouraging anyone struggling to reach out for help as they walk 42km from Graignamanagh to Carlow,” said Donal.

“Members of the community are invited to come along and find out more about the branch and its work in the local area, too.”

To make a donation and find out other ways you can support Kilkenny Carlow Samaritans, please visit idonate.ie/kilkennysamaritans

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116123, even a mobile without credit, or you can email [email protected].