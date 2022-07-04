Beautiful residence in Ballyhackett, Tullow

‘Ballyhackett’ is presented to the market by Kehoe Auctioneers as a most impressive property on its own private site of approximately c.1 acre. Enjoying an idyllic countryside setting and approached through a gated entrance, this property benefits of commanding views of the surrounding countryside.

This is a most impressive four-bedroom detached countryside home. Its internal design offers very generous accommodation in a stylish and practical manner from the entrance hall with vaulted ceiling and featuring a most impressive staircase. The entrance hallway also has wonderful oak doors with decorative glass inserts, allowing light to flow into all ground floor rooms. The open plan kitchen diner leads to a bright sunroom, again with a vaulted ceiling. All wet spaces have detail tiling, including the family bathroom, guest WC, and both en-suite bedrooms. The reception room or living room to the left has windows on both sides and an open fire place. The reception to the right is being used as an office and also over looks the front garden. All of the rooms enjoy exquisite countryside views within this beautiful countryside setting. Features throughout include integrated appliances, extensive tiling, wooden floors, open fireplace, oil fired central heating, recessed lighting, detail coving and much, much more. The property has a wonderful design and flow to it, but its setting is quite simply stunning. The property also benefits from its distance from local towns including, Tullow, Rathvilly, Baltinglass, Castledermot and Carlow itself. There are a variety of local national schools and second level schools with Carlow IT a mere 15 minutes away. Mount Wolseley Hotel & golf club is less than 10 minutes drive. The N81 provides access to South Dublin, through Wicklow and both Castledermot & Carlow town afford access to the M9/M7 motor-way for commuting. This is a truly beautiful family home for those wishing to locate to a perfect countryside setting. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers to arrange your viewing

