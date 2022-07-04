Death notices and funeral announcements

Mary Merne

JKL Avenue, Carlow, Killala, Mallow and Windmill Nursing Home, Churchtown, died peacefully on July 2nd 2022 in her sleep at Marymount Hospice, Cork with her daughter by her side. Survived by her daughter Michelle (Shelly), sister Joyce and other siblings Sylvia, Alan and Gwen, her auntie Maureen and other family members, all her cousins and much loved nephews and nieces, her life long friend Mary Smith of Leinster Crescent, Carlow and Chicago, also all of her other dear friends, especially the Moriarty’s Sheila and Diane and many others. She will be greatly missed by all. Many thanks for the care, respect and affection she was shown by all the carers and nurses in Windmill, CUMH and Marymount in her time with them.

Lying in repose at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, St. James’ Avenue, Mallow on Tuesday (July 5th) from 6pm to 7pm.

Mary’s Funeral Service will take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy on Wednesday (July 6th) at 1pm and can be viewed on www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Bru Columbanus,Cork.