Man released without charge following serious assault in Clane

Muireann Duffy

A man aged in his 50s continues to be treated in hospital for serious injuries following an assault in Clane, Co Kildare on Saturday.

Gardaí said the man was assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane shortly before 11.30am.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment, where his condition was described as critical.

One man was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in connection with the incident, and was taken to Naas Garda station.

However, gardaí have confirmed the man has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information regarding the assault, particularly from those who were in The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am-11.30am on Saturday, July 2nd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.