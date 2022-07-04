Martina wins VDP volunteer award

By Suzanne Pender

THE kind-hearted and thoughtful nature of an invaluable Carlow volunteer has been warmly acknowledged by her peers.

Martina Gough, a volunteer with the Vincent’s charity shop at Tullow Street, Carlow recently won Volunteer of the Year for the SVP southeast region in the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) national retail competition.

Martina has been a volunteer with the charity shop for the past ten years. In their nomination for Martina, fellow staff members wrote: ‘She is reliable, a great worker, and also knows how to make a lovely cake … she gives 100% while she is volunteering. The shop is definitely a better place with her behind the till.’

The awards were announced following a one-day conference in Derry, which discussed how retail can be community based, help reduce poverty and operate in a sustainable manner.

SVP has more than 234 shops throughout Ireland, trading under the Vincent’s name. Vincent’s shops are a hugely important aspect of the service SVP provides to those who seek its assistance. Not only do the shops provide goods at affordable prices and help reconnect people disconnected by poverty, they also provide an income source for the society, which is directed back into the local communities.