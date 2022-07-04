Sunflower girls get special invite to Michael D’s garden party

By Suzanne Pender

THE remarkable achievements of a local charity have earned it a Presidential seal of approval!

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina recently invited the founders of the Sow Now campaign Jacqui McNabb and Tetiana Pankiv, along with Tetiana’s three daughters, to their annual garden party at Áras and Uachtaráin.

Tetiana fled her beloved war-torn country of Ukraine with her three daughters in March to the safety of Jacqui’s home in Tullow

Inspired by Tetiana’s courage and strength and wanting to help her new friend do more, they set up the Sow Now initiative, a sunflower seed fundraiser, where 100% of funds raised go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

They are thrilled to report that the campaign has raised €350,000 to date for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal, a remarkable achievement for something that began at a kitchen table in Tullow.

Jacqui and Tatiana were invited to Áras and Uachtaráin in recognition of Sow Now for Ukraine and felt it was such an honour to attend.

Jacqui and Tatiana would like to thank all of the Irish citizens who have so generously supported the Sow Now campaign.

“Without your support, Sow Now would not have been possible,” said Tetiana.

The ladies also wish to remind the public that while the sunflower planting season is over, you can still support Sow Now and buy their seeds, which can be planted next summer.

Packs can be purchased in your local SuperValu Ireland, Centra Ireland or the Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven.