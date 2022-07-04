Tech grant scheme open to Carlow businesses and groups

Carlow small businesses, community groups and social enterprises who are using tech to bring benefits to their communities are invited to apply for grant.

The RISE Community Fund supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP), has today announced that applications for its grants to small businesses, community groups and social enterprises are now open in Carlow and surrounding townlands.

Established by NBI Chairman and technology entrepreneur, David McCourt, RISE is providing monthly grants across the country to give an immediate cash injection into local communities seeking to boost their digital ecosystems.

Carlow is amongst the first locations to benefit from the RISE Community Fund after it was launched earlier this year. Up to five grants of €1000 will be available to successful applicants.

David McCourt, founder of RISE and Chairman of NBI, commented: “The RISE Community Fund supported by NBI is calling on small businesses, community groups and social enterprises in Carlow and surrounding areas to submit their plans to use technology in creative and entrepreneurial ways to deliver maximum impact. We know there are some amazing people doing extraordinary things to bring value to their local communities, and we’re hoping to accelerate and scale their ambitions with the support of these grants.”

Small businesses, community groups and social enterprises with plans to use technology to scale their operations and bring tangible benefits to their local communities are encouraged to visit www.riseglobalfoundation.com for entry forms and guidelines. A full list of the townlands that are eligible to apply for grants is available at the RISE website.