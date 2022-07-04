Youngsters round off the school year with smiles and ice-cream

Wonderful reading and singing (below) from the pupils of St Joseph’s NS, Carlow during their recent graduation



Margaret Keegan, chairperson of the board of management presented certificates to the boys The late Patrick Nicholas Iovan’s sister Patricia read a prayer during the ceremony Delicious ice-cream for the boys thanks to the parents association

By Suzanne Pender

LAST week’s graduation ceremony witnessed the end of a memorable era and the beginning of a new, exciting one for the first-class boys of St Joseph’s NS, Carlow.

The sun shone on a wonderful evening attended by parents and other family members.

Margaret Keegan presented the certificates to the boys in her role as chairperson of the board of management, while Fr Tom O’Byrne, administrator of Carlow Cathedral and a member of the BOM, led the prayers.

The parents’ association presented flowers to class teachers Rebecca Lennon, Ailín Lancaster and Marie Gardiner and also organised delicious ice-creams for the boys at the end of the ceremony.

School principal Fergal Browne thanked all the staff and parents and wished the boys every success in second class.

Patrick Nicholas Iovan, a much-loved classmate of the boys who graduated, was remembered on the night. Sadly, Patrick passed away in May 2021.

St Joseph’s NS welcomed Patrick’s parents Ramona and Florin and sister Patricia to the graduation, with Patricia reading a prayer during the ceremony.

Refreshments were provided after the event, and trips to Browneshill Dolmen on the winter solstice and basketball tournaments involving the first classes were recounted.

The singing on the night was excellent and the beautiful sunshine added to the evening’s celebrations.