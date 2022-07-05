Carlow woman posted abusive comments about social worker

A CARLOW woman who posted on Facebook that a social worker was an abuser received a six-month prison sentence at the local district court last week. Brigid Scanlon (49) of Dolmen Heights, Carlow had been charged with sending grossly offensive or indecent communication by telecommunication means at her home address on 24 June 2019.

Judge Cephas Power outlined that the defendant had previously entered a plea on the matter but had then sought to change her plea. However, this change of plea had been refused by the presiding judge and Ms Scanlon had been convicted. The matter had been adjourned until last week for sentencing.

The evidence was recalled in the case by Inspector Alan Kissane.

The injured party in the case was a social worker with Tusla. Insp Kissane said the defendant posted a photo of the social worker on Facebook, describing her as “one of the biggest abusers”. Ms Scanlon called for the social worker to be kept away from children and claimed she had been redeployed. “They move the abusers,” she posted on Facebook. Ms Scanlon further called the social worker a “scumbag”.

The defendant had 35 previous convictions, the majority for road traffic offences. Ms Scanlon represented herself in court.

“I do not feel I have committed any offence,” Ms Scanlon told Judge Power. “I have proof she is an abuser. I stand over what I said.”

Judge Power said the maximum sentence for the offence in the district court was 12 months. Judge Power said the defendant had engaged in communications that were “grossly offensive” and “surely had a profound impact on (the social worker)”.

Judge Power considered the top-line sentence for the charge of ten months but reduced it to a six-month prison sentence.

Recognisances was fixed in the event of an appeal, which included a €100 cash lodgement. Ms Scanlon lodged her appeal and was released from custody.

Ms Scanlon also handed in a letter to Judge Power. Judge Power referred to this letter as an application to send the decision to refuse her change of plea to the High Court. Judge Power described the application as “frivolous” and was satisfied to refuse it.